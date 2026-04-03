Chase DeLauter And Guardians Face Cubs On April 3

DeLauter is hitting for a .273 BA, .304 OBP and .818 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is 1.123, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.

Cade Horton (1-0) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.

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