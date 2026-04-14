Chase DeLauter And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 14

DeLauter is hitting for a .300 BA, .379 OBP and .680 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.059, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (20th in MLB). He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2 for 2 with a double) in his last game against the Braves.

Michael McGreevy (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.16 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

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