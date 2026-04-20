Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Astros On April 20

DeLauter is hitting for a .232 BA, .325 OBP and .522 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 11 runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

The Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (1-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.