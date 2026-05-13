Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Angels On May 13

DeLauter is hitting for a .286 BA, .373 OBP and .500 SLG with a 9.9% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 16 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.