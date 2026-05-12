Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Angels On May 12

DeLauter is hitting for a .292 BA, .376 OBP and .511 SLG with a 10.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .887 and he has scored 16 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.22 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.

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