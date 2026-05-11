Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Angels On May 11

DeLauter is hitting for a .299 BA, .379 OBP and .522 SLG with a 10.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .901 and he has scored 15 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Twins.

The Angels have yet to named a starter.

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