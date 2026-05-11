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Chase DeLauter
Cleveland Guardians

Chase DeLauter

Cleveland Guardians • #24 RF

Chase DeLauter And Guardians Take On Angels On May 11

Chase DeLauter and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Monday, May 11 at 6:10 p.m. ET. DeLauter has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

DeLauter is hitting for a .299 BA, .379 OBP and .522 SLG with a 10.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .901 and he has scored 15 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Twins.

The Angels have yet to named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase DeLauter

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