Chase DeLauter And Guardians Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 25

DeLauter is hitting for a .288 BA, .363 OBP and .450 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 52 runs. In 466 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 59 runs. DeLauter has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3 for 4 with two triples and two RBIs) against the Rockies.

The Angels will send Walbert Urena (8-9) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-9 with a 2.80 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.