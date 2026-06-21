Chase Burns And Reds Square Off Against Yankees On June 21

Burns is 8-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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