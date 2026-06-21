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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Square Off Against Yankees On June 21

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Burns has -158 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Burns is 8-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five scoreless innings against the New York Mets while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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