Chase Burns And Reds Play Royals On June 3
Chase Burns will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Burns has -130 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Burns is 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday, May 26 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.