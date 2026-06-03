Chase Burns And Reds Play Royals On June 3

Burns is 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday, May 26 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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