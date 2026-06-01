Chase Burns And Reds Face Royals On June 1

Burns is 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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