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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Face Royals On June 1

Chase Burns will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Kansas City Royals at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Burns has -152 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 7-1 with a 1.96 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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