Chase Burns And Reds Play Rangers On April 5
Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Burns has -144 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Burns is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Rangers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.