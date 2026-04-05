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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Play Rangers On April 5

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Burns has -144 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Burns is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Rangers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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