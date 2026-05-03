Chase Burns And Reds Play Pirates On May 3
Chase Burns will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Burns has -136 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Burns is 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Pirates are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.