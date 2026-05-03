FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Play Pirates On May 3

Chase Burns will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Burns has -136 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Burns is 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News