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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Face Pirates On June 27

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Burns has -162 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Burns is 9-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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