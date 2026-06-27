Chase Burns And Reds Face Pirates On June 27

Burns is 9-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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