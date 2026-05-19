Chase Burns And Reds Face Phillies On May 19

Burns is 5-1 with a 1.87 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing two hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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