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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Face Phillies On May 19

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Burns has +120 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 5-1 with a 1.87 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing two hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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