Chase Burns And Reds Square Off Against Phillies On July 8

Burns is 10-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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