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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Square Off Against Phillies On July 8

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Burns has +126 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 10-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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