Chase Burns And Reds Face Padres On June 9

Burns is 7-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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