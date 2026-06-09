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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Face Padres On June 9

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Burns has -144 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 7-1 with a 2.05 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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