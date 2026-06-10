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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Play Padres On June 10

Chase Burns will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Burns is 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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