FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Face Nationals On Aug. 8

Chase Burns will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Burns has -140 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 13-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News