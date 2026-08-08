Chase Burns And Reds Face Nationals On Aug. 8

Burns is 13-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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