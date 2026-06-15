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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Take On Mets On June 15

Chase Burns will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park, on Monday, June 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Burns has +114 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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