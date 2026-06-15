Chase Burns And Reds Take On Mets On June 15

Burns is 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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