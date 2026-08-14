Chase Burns And Reds Take On Marlins On Aug. 14
Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Burns has -106 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Burns is 13-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.