FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Take On Marlins On Aug. 14

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Burns has -106 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 13-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News