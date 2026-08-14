Chase Burns And Reds Take On Marlins On Aug. 14

Burns is 13-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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