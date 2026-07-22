Chase Burns And Reds Take On Mariners On July 22
Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 3:40 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Burns is 12-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing three hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.