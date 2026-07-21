Chase Burns And Reds Face Mariners On July 21

Burns is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.