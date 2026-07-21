FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Face Mariners On July 21

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Burns has -154 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday, July 8 when he tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News