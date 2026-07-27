Chase Burns And Reds Square Off Against Guardians On July 27

Burns is 12-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.