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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Play Cardinals On Aug. 19

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Burns has +114 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 14-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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