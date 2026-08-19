Chase Burns And Reds Play Cardinals On Aug. 19

Burns is 14-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while allowing four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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