Chase Burns And Reds Play Brewers On July 2

Burns is 9-1 with a 2.36 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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