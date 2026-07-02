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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Play Brewers On July 2

Chase Burns will get the start for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, July 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Burns has +118 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Burns is 9-1 with a 2.36 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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