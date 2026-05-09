Chase Burns And Reds Play Astros On May 9

Burns is 3-1 with a 2.20 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.