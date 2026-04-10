Chase Burns And Reds Square Off Against Angels On April 10

Burns is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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