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Chase Burns
Cincinnati Reds

Chase Burns

Cincinnati Reds • #26 SP

Chase Burns And Reds Square Off Against Angels On April 10

Chase Burns will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Burns has -172 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Burns is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Angels are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chase Burns

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