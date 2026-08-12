Charles McAdoo And Blue Jays Take On Red Sox On Aug. 12

McAdoo is hitting for a .172 BA, .219 OBP and .379 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored three runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.32 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.