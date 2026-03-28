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Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers

Chad Patrick

Milwaukee Brewers • #39 SP

Chad Patrick And Brewers Play White Sox On March 28

Chad Patrick will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Patrick has +114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Patrick went 3-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The White Sox averaged 4 runs per game last season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chad Patrick

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