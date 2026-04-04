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Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers

Chad Patrick

Milwaukee Brewers • #39 SP

Chad Patrick And Brewers Play Royals On April 4

Chad Patrick will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Patrick has -158 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Patrick is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chad Patrick

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