Chad Patrick And Brewers Face Royals On April 3
Chad Patrick will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Patrick has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Patrick is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Royals are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1.0 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.