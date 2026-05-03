Chad Patrick And Brewers Play Nationals On May 3
Chad Patrick will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Patrick has -138 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Patrick is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.
The Nationals are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.