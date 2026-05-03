Chad Patrick And Brewers Play Nationals On May 3

Patrick is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up only one hit.

The Nationals are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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