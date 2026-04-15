FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chad Patrick
Milwaukee Brewers

Chad Patrick

Milwaukee Brewers • #39 SP

Chad Patrick And Brewers Play Blue Jays On April 15

Chad Patrick will get the start for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Patrick has +114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Patrick is 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA and seven strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chad Patrick

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News