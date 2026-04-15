Chad Patrick And Brewers Play Blue Jays On April 15

Patrick is 1-0 with a 0.73 ERA and seven strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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