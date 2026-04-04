Cedric Mullins And Rays Play Twins On April 4

Mullins is hitting for a .080 BA, .111 OBP and .120 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .231 and he has scored no runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Twins.

Mick Abel will make his first start of the season for the Twins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.