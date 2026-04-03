Cedric Mullins And Rays Face Twins On April 3

Mullins is hitting for a .048 BA, .087 OBP and .095 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .182 and he has scored no runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Twins will look to Bailey Ober (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.