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Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays

Cedric Mullins

Tampa Bay Rays • #31 CF

Cedric Mullins And Rays Face Twins On April 3

Cedric Mullins and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Mullins has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Mullins is hitting for a .048 BA, .087 OBP and .095 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .182 and he has scored no runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Twins will look to Bailey Ober (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Mullins

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