Cedric Mullins And Rays Square Off Against Reds On April 20

Mullins is hitting for a .155 BA, .208 OBP and .296 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .504 and he has scored seven runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Mullins has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

The Reds are sending Rhett Lowder (2-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.