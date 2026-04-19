Cedric Mullins And Rays Play Pirates On April 19

Mullins is hitting for a .149 BA, .205 OBP and .284 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .489 and he has scored seven runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Mullins has recorded three steals on four attempts. He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller (1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.

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