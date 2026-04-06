Cedric Mullins And Rays Take On Cubs On April 6

Mullins is hitting for a .114 BA, .135 OBP and .143 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .278 and he has scored two runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Mullins has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Twins.

Jameson Taillon (0-0) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.

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