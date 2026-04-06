Cedric Mullins And Rays Take On Cubs On April 6
Cedric Mullins and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field, on Monday, April 6 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Mullins has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Mullins is hitting for a .114 BA, .135 OBP and .143 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .278 and he has scored two runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Mullins has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Twins.
Jameson Taillon (0-0) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.