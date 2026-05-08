Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Take On Rays On May 8

Rafaela is hitting for a .270 BA, .341 OBP and .385 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 16 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Rafaela has recorded two steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second this season.

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