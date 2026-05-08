Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Take On Rays On May 8
Ceddanne Rafaela and the Boston Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, on Friday, May 8 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Rafaela has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rafaela is hitting for a .270 BA, .341 OBP and .385 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 16 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Rafaela has recorded two steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Jesse Scholtens (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.