Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Play Rays On June 9

Rafaela is hitting for a .286 BA, .346 OBP and .429 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 25 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Rafaela has recorded six steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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