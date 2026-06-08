Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On June 8

Rafaela is hitting for a .286 BA, .348 OBP and .432 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 25 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Rafaela has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Rays will look to Ian Seymour (3-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.