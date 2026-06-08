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Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox

Ceddanne Rafaela

Boston Red Sox • #3 CF

Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Square Off Against Rays On June 8

Ceddanne Rafaela and the Boston Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rafaela has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Rafaela is hitting for a .286 BA, .348 OBP and .432 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 25 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. Rafaela has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Rays will look to Ian Seymour (3-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ceddanne Rafaela

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