Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Face Rays On July 17

Rafaela is hitting for a .281 BA, .328 OBP and .433 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 41 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 39 runs. Rafaela has recorded 12 steals on 18 attempts. He returns to action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 5 against the Mets.

The Rays will look to Mason Englert (0-2) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.