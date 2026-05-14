Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Square Off Against Phillies On May 14

Rafaela is hitting for a .281 BA, .345 OBP and .430 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 18 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. Rafaela has recorded two steals on five attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Phillies, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.77 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

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