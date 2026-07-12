Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Take On Mets On July 12

Rafaela is hitting for a .282 BA, .330 OBP and .436 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 40 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 39 runs. Rafaela has recorded 12 steals on 18 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Zach Thornton will start for the Mets, his first this season.

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