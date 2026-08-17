Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 17

Rafaela is hitting for a .285 BA, .323 OBP and .463 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 63 runs. In 498 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 63 runs. Rafaela has recorded 16 steals on 23 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Mitch Bratt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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