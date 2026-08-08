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Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox

Ceddanne Rafaela

Boston Red Sox • #3 CF

Ceddanne Rafaela And Red Sox Play Athletics On Aug. 8

Ceddanne Rafaela and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Athletics at Fenway Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Rafaela has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Rafaela is hitting for a .289 BA, .329 OBP and .471 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 60 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 60 runs. Rafaela has recorded 16 steals on 23 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Gage Jump (4-7) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ceddanne Rafaela

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