Casey Schmitt And Giants Face White Sox On May 22

Schmitt is hitting for a .293 BA, .337 OBP and .529 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored 21 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. Schmitt has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Davis Martin gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.