Casey Schmitt And Giants Face Royals On July 22

Schmitt is hitting for a .273 BA, .304 OBP and .478 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 2.8% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 44 runs. In 392 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Schmitt has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (3-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season.

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