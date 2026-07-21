Casey Schmitt And Giants Take On Royals On July 21

Schmitt is hitting for a .275 BA, .304 OBP and .482 SLG with a 19.1% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 44 runs. In 388 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Schmitt has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Luinder Avila makes the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 5.08 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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