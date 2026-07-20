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Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants

Casey Schmitt

San Francisco Giants • #10 SS

Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Royals On July 20

Casey Schmitt and the San Francisco Giants will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, July 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Schmitt has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Schmitt is hitting for a .278 BA, .307 OBP and .488 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 44 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Schmitt has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Michael Wacha (5-7 with a 3.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Casey Schmitt

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