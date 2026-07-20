Casey Schmitt And Giants Play Royals On July 20

Schmitt is hitting for a .278 BA, .307 OBP and .488 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 44 runs. In 384 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Schmitt has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Michael Wacha (5-7 with a 3.77 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 20th of the season.

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